Gloria Gaynor shows us how to 'Survive' coronavirus with hand-washing video

Gloria Gaynor is doing her part to help us survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She's a bit of an expert, after all: Gaynor's been singing about surviving since the release of her 1978 Grammy-winning hit "I Will Survive." And Thursday she brought back the song (which is technically about a breakup, but works very well here) in an upbeat hand-washing video posted to TikTok. In the video, she lip-syncs to the song while washing her hands according to the Center for Disease Control's recommendations.

"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" the music legend captioned the clip.

The CDC recommends that everyone wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, making sure to get in between their fingers and properly scrub all areas of the hands, to limit the spread of coronavirus. Gaynor isn't the first to offer up a suggestion for making the process a little less tedious: EW rounded up 10 songs to help you do just that.

Check out Gaynor's video above.

