Dwayne Johnson, Miley Cyrus among celebs taking part in Global Citizen concert special

Global Citizen is bringing together some of Hollywood's biggest names in their ongoing battle against COVID-19.

As part of the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future summit and concert specials, a slew of celebrities will ban together to bring attention to the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on marginalized communities.

The summit will stream online via Global Citizen on June 27 and will feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought-leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay, and Keir Simmons.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin," said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen in a statement. "If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments, and vaccines.”

The concert special is also set to stream online on global platforms including Apple, Roku, Insight, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube.

