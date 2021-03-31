Glastonbury Festival sets 2021 livestream return after in-person event was canceled 2 years in a row

On May 22, fans can watch acts like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, and HAIM from the comfort of their couch.

Glastonbury fans won't be needing their wellies for the 2021 version of the famous music festival.

On Wednesday, Glastonbury Festival announced it will host an exclusive global live stream from Worthy Farm — the festival's usual location — on Saturday, 22 May. Having been forced to cancel the in-person festival for a second consecutive year due to the global pandemic, organizers have come up with a virtual solution to allow music fans around the world to share the iconic music experience from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Glastonbury 2021 will be filmed across the Festival's Worthy Farm site, at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, and see a range of performers, including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.

glastonbury from the couch Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gus Stewart/Redferns; Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

"After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream," said co-organizer Emily Eavis in a statement. "It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!"

The five-hour extravaganza will be interspersed by a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by some very special guests and proceeds will support Glastonbury's three main charitable partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid, as well as helping to secure the festival's return in 2022.

Glastonbury 2021 will air on May 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available at worthyfarm.live.