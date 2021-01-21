Coronavirus forces Glastonbury cancellation for second year

Popular British music festival will not be held for the second consecutive year.

The hills of rural England will remain silent for the second year in a row amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the popular Glastonbury music festival has been forced to cancel its annual event for the second consecutive year over safety concerns.

In a statement released to the festival's website, festival co-creator Michael Eavis and his daughter, Emily, called 2021 "another enforced fallow year for us" with regards to the festival, which they regrettably confirmed will not take place this year.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year," the pair wrote. "We are so sorry to let you all down."

Michael and Emily further indicated that those who secured a ticket for the 2020 event would be able to again roll their passes over to the 2022 concert, which they are "very confident" they can deliver next year.

Clarification on the Glastonbury ticket rollover process is available on the festival's website.