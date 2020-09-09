Soul icons Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face off on next Verzuz

If the Brandy vs. Monica Verzuz got you in your feelings last week, then you aren't ready for the Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle face-off coming soon.

Verzuz, the popular music series that began during quarantine, announced on Tuesday that the two legends will be battling it out on Sept. 13. at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"The Master Class we've ALL been waiting for!" the official account for Verzuz tweeted. "Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair."

The two women both have plenty of classics on their hands, so it doesn't look like an easy sweep for either singer right off the bat. Knight could bring out staples such as "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us," songs she did with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips, as well as solo tracks like "I Don't Want to Know" and "Double or Nothing."

And of course, LaBelle has emotional ballads like "On My Own" and "If Only You Knew," as well as the classic "Lady Marmalade." The two women have also collaborated on numerous songs as well, like "Superwoman" with Dionne Warwick, so those tracks might get played as well.

The Brandy vs. Monica battle on Sept. 1 shattered records, breaking 1.2 million concurrent views on the three-hour Instagram livestream and bringing in 6 million views in total across all platforms. Lots of celebrities tuned into the highly anticipated livestream, including Snoop Dogg, Keke Palmer, Missy Elliott, and even Michelle Obama, so the upcoming Verzuz should attract A-list attention as well (maybe also from Masked Singer judges, since both Knight and LaBelle are alums of the show?).