Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies at 39

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," her mother, Marie, shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Sarah Harding of British girl group Girls Aloud has died at 39 of breast cancer.

The singer's mother, Marie, confirmed the sad news on her daughter's Instagram account on Sunday.

Sarah Harding attends The F&F AW15 show at The Savoy Hotel on April 21, 2015 in London, England. Sarah Harding | Credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," her mother shared. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

Harding first announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last August in an Instagram post. At the time, she explained she learned the cancer had "advanced to other parts" of her body, and she underwent chemotherapy and had a mastectomy.

The singer said she was doing her best to stay "positive" at the time, and had the support of her loved ones.

Harding's group, Girls Aloud, were created on a British reality competition -- Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002. The group, which disbanded in 2013, consisted of Harding, one-time X-Factor U.S. judge Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh. They amassed four singles that reached No. 1 on the UK charts, and 21 that hit the top 10.

The singer released her memoir, Hear Me Out, earlier this year, where she revealed she had tumors in her lungs and brain, according to the UK's Heat magazine.

There was a huge outpouring of grief across the U.K. entertainment community following the news of Harding's death.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell tweeted, "Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You'll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X."

Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp wrote, "Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans.. Rest in peace!"

English TV presenter Davina McCall tweeted, "So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile, … love to her family and friends."

Longtime British music journalist Peter Robinson, of Pop Justice, wrote, "What terribly sad news about Sarah Harding. None of all that amazing music would have been the same without her spark."

Fearne Cotton, a TV and radio host, posted on Harding's Instagram. "Oh my gosh I'm so sorry to hear this," she said in the comments. " I'm sending your family so much love and strength. She was always kind and so much fun to be around. I'm very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you 🙏🏼"

Natalie Appleton of girl group All Saints also sent condolences to Harding's mother.

"Marie I'm so deeply sorry to hear this news.my heart goes out to you ♥️god bless you and your beautiful daughter 🙏🏼," she wrote.