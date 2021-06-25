Ginger Minj serves 'Gummy Bear' realness in new video for her RuPaul's Drag Race talent show song
EW exclusively premieres the queen's music video for her All-Stars 6 talent show number, starring Kathy Najimy, Jiggly Caliente, Eureka, and the late Chi Chi DeVayne.
Ginger Minj is ani-morphing from Glamour Toad to "Gummy Bear" in EW's exclusive reveal of the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 queen's star-studded new music video.
Lifted from the drag superstar and actress' new album of the same name, the "Gummy Bear" music video is full of sweet cameos, including Minj's All-Stars 6 sisters Jiggly Caliente and Eureka at the beginning, followed by shots of performer Kathy Najimy, Schitt's Creek star (and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race winner) Dustin Milligan, and late RuPaul's Drag Race icon Chi Chi DeVayne near the end.
"Who doesn't love gummy bears? Just like its namesake, this music video is a sweet, silly, candy-coated cure for those hot summer days," Minj tells EW of the clip, which follows her as she gets sucked into the neon-tinged glow of her television to live her sweet-toothed fantasy. "Take a bite and savor the flavor!"
Minj previously performed the song "Gummy Bear" on the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 premiere as part of the fan favorite talent show challenge, for which she received glowing reviews from the panel of judges.
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 continues Thursdays on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive premiere of Minj's "Gummy Bear" music video above.
