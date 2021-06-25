EW exclusively premieres the queen's music video for her All-Stars 6 talent show number, starring Kathy Najimy, Jiggly Caliente, Eureka, and the late Chi Chi DeVayne.

Ginger Minj serves 'Gummy Bear' realness in new video for her RuPaul's Drag Race talent show song

"Who doesn't love gummy bears? Just like its namesake, this music video is a sweet, silly, candy-coated cure for those hot summer days," Minj tells EW of the clip, which follows her as she gets sucked into the neon-tinged glow of her television to live her sweet-toothed fantasy. "Take a bite and savor the flavor!"

Ginger Minj Ginger Minj drops her 'Gummy Bear' music video from the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars 6 talent show. | Credit: courtesy Producer Entertainment Group Records

Minj previously performed the song "Gummy Bear" on the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 premiere as part of the fan favorite talent show challenge, for which she received glowing reviews from the panel of judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 continues Thursdays on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive premiere of Minj's "Gummy Bear" music video above.

