The musician co-wrote several songs on the band's first three albums before departing to get his Ph.D at Stanford University.

George Tickner, a co-founding member and the original rhythm guitarist of Journey, has died. He was 76.

His former bandmate Neal Schon announced the musician's death in an Instagram video that featured him playing guitar in Tickner's honor on Thursday. "Some smooth Strat to EZzzzzzz your soul. Prayers for George," he captioned the post. "Farewell old friend." The video was reposted in a story on Journey's official Instagram account later that day.

Schon also paid tribute to Tickner's legacy in a poignant Facebook statement. "Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey's original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away," he wrote. "Godspeed, George… Thank you for the music."

Alongside a separate image, Schon added, "Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner… you will be missed immensely! Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on a full scholarship, earning his Ph.D. Fly free above the stars, sir… Herbie's waiting to greet you."

George Tickner Guitarist For Journey

Tickner founded Journey alongside Schon, Prairie Prince, Gregg Rolie, and Ross Valory (he had previously played with the latter in the psychedelic band Frumious Bandersnatch) in February 1973. The San Francisco band held their first-ever public performance at the city's historic Winterland Ballroom on New Year's Eve that year and would go on to dominate the airwaves with hits like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Separate Ways," and "Faithfully."

In addition to serving as Journey's rhythm guitarist, Tickner co-wrote and composed several songs on their first three albums, including "Of a Lifetime," "Topaz," "Mystery Mountain," "You're on Your Own," and "I'm Gonna Leave You."

Although he left the group to study medicine, Tickner remained in close contact with his former bandmates. He and Valory co-founded a recording studio called The Hive and performed together, alongside fellow Journey alum Stevie 'Keys' Roseman, in the band VTR. They released an album, Cinema, in 2005.

Tickner later reunited with Journey when the band received its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.