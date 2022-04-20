New George Michael documentary narrated and co-directed by the late singer will tell 'the complete story'

WHAM! George Michael's life is getting an encore — courtesy of the late singer himself.

The new documentary George Michael Freedom Uncut will premiere in theaters worldwide this summer, allowing fans a rare glimpse into the singer-songwriter's personal life. Narrated and co-directed by Michael before his death in 2016, the film is set for release on June 22, three days before his birthday.

Michael was "heavily involved and dedicated" in the production of George Michael Freedom Uncut, making it "an incredibly special posthumous release and a poignant and moving tribute to his legacy," reads the movie's press release.

"The film is George's final work," Michael's friend David Austin, who co-directed the film, said in a statement. "Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story."

George Michael

Serving as a follow-up to 2017's George Michael Freedom, the documentary features interviews with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Liam Gallagher, James Corden, Mary J. Blige, and the supermodels who appeared in the singer's "Freedom! '90" music video: Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, and Linda Evangelista.

Using never-before-seen firsthand footage as well as personal archival footage, George Michael Freedom Uncut explores Michael's career and goes deep into the making of his best-selling 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. It also details the relationship between Michael and his first love, Anselmo Feleppa, who was diagnosed with HIV and died in 1993 during the singer's famous lawsuit against Sony.

"George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally," said Tom Mackay, president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment. "In honour of George's birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage."

"We are proud to be bringing George Michael's final work to the big screen in this global cinema event," added Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. "As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George's life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide."

Tickets for George Michael Freedom Uncut go on sale April 27 and can be purchased here.

