Genesis to reunite for first tour in 13 years

Image zoom OAKLAND CA - JUNE 20: The Group Genesis, Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins and Tony Banks In A Concert June 20, 1992 in Oakland"u2013Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California (Photo By Paul Harris/Getty Images) Paul Harris/Getty Images

Genesis fans have been waiting here so long, but they're finally going to feel the invisible touch of the band's music live once more.

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone revealed that the band, who have not played together since the end of the 2007 Turn It On Again tour, will reunite for a U.K. and Ireland tour this November. Classic-era members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will headline the line-up, joined by long-time touring guitarist bassist Daryl Stuermer and new addition to the group, Phil's son Nic Collins on the drums.

Original lead singer Peter Gabriel will not be joining for the tour. He quit the band in 1975, and hasn't played with them again since a one-time gig in 1982. Guitarist Steve Hackett, who quit the band in 1977, is also absent from the line-up.

"The Last Domino" tour is currently set to play 10 dates, beginning Nov. 16 at Dublin's 3 Arena and continuing through the month until the final show on Dec. 11 at England's Newcastle Utilita Arena.

Genesis has not played together in 13 years, and many fans feared they never would again given Collins extensive nerve damage to his hands, which prevents him from playing the drums. He officially retired from music in 2011, but he backed off from that declaration in 2015. Then, in 2017, he officially launched a comeback tour, where his son Nic played the drums, making up for Collins own health limitations.

The tour dates are listed below. At this time, no further dates are planned.

Genesis Tour Dates

November 16th – Dublin @ 3 Arena

November 19th – Belfast @ SSE Arena

November 23rd – Liverpool @ M&S Bank Arena

November 26th – Newcastle @ Utilita Arena

November 29th – London @ The O2

November 30th – London @ The O2

December 2nd – Leeds @ Leeds Direct Arena

December 5th – Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

December 8th – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

December 11th – Glasgow @ SSE Arena

