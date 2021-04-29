Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Genesis will bring the invisible touch back to North America with first U.S. tour in 14 years

I will follow you, will you follow me...to see Genesis in tour in North America for the first time in 14 years?

The band announced the news on their social media on Thursday. "Genesis confirm their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years," their tweet said. "The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will have @tonybanksmusic @PhilCollinsFeed & Mike Rutherford playing major cities across the U.S. & Canada this November & December."

This tour is an added North American leg to a previously announced (and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) U.K. and Ireland reunion tour, which was to mark the first time the band played together since their 2007 Turn It On Again tour.

Classic-era members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will headline the line-up, joined by long-time touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and new addition to the group, Phil's son Nic Collins on the drums.

Original lead singer Peter Gabriel will not be joining for the tour. He quit the band in 1975, and hasn't played with them again since a one-time gig in 1982. Guitarist Steve Hackett, who quit the band in 1977, is also absent from the line-up.

Genesis Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Collins' son Nic on drums is a reflection of the singer's own health struggles. Phil Collins suffers from extensive nerve damage to his hands, limiting his ability to play drums. He officially retired from music in 2011, but he backed off from that declaration in 2015. Then, in 2017, he officially launched a comeback tour, where Nic first backed him up on drums, as he will here.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Chicago continues to Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Montreal; Toronto; Buffalo; Detroit; Cleveland; Philadelphia; NYC; Columbus, Ohio; Belmont Park, N.Y.; and Pittsburgh before wrapping in Boston on Dec. 15.

Tickets go on sale May 7, after a Verified Fan sale May 5. More information can be found at the band's website.