"I had soap in my eyes and I look around and there's Steven Tyler."

Garth Brooks says he showered with Steven Tyler at a Billy Joel concert: 'How many people get to say that?'

Turns out Garth Brooks has friends in steamy places, too.

The "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer, who is about to embark on his Las Vegas residency, revealed that he once bumped into Steven Tyler in the Shea Stadium showers while playing a game of "Rockstar Roulette" on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The pair were midgame when the onscreen wheel landed on Aerosmith, causing host Kelly Clarkson to shout, "You've gotta have an Aerosmith song."

To which Brooks simply replied, "Well, I showered with him."

"Oh, wait! You covered 'Fever,'" Clarkson continued, before she suddenly registering what Brooks had said seconds earlier. "Did you say, 'I showered with him'?"

Yes, yes, he did. "We're playing The Last Play at Shea [with] Billy Joel. They're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium [in] New York," Brooks explained, referring to Joel's 2008 concerts at the now-demolished venue. "I go out there, and I'm late anyway, and they have just the baseball showers."

The country superstar was in the process of sudsing up ahead of the performance when he noticed another person in the room with him. "I had soap in my eyes and I look around and there's Steven Tyler, and he's showering too," Brooks said, recalling how the pair exchanged pleasantries. "It was… how many people get to say that?"

Clarkson was about to respond when she suddenly cut herself off. Then she jokingly remarked, "Well, who knows?"

Garth Brooks attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Steven Tyler attends Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) Garth Brooks; Steven Tyler | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty; Joe Scarnici/Getty

The pair immediately burst into laughter. "Who knows? He's rock & roll. I don't know," she teased. "You might not be so special, Garth."

Brooks is gearing up for his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE The Vegas Residency, which kicks off tonight at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The country crooner, who just added additional performances through 2024, has already promised that "no two shows will be the same," with different special guests and band members joining him on stage each night.

Tyler was formally named as a defendant in a lawsuit initiated in February alleging that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s. He denied the claims in Los Angeles Superior Court in April, asking for the complaint to be dismissed.

Watch Brooks discuss showering with Tyler in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: