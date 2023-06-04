Lauryn Hill brought out Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel as her surprise guests to close out her headlining set at the annual festival.

Fugees reunite for maybe the last time, as Pras faces up to 20 years in prison

One of music's most elusive acts may have just had their final curtain call — at least for the immediate future.

At the annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 3, headliner Lauryn Hill surprised attendees, not by actually showing up (though sometimes it's a toss-up), but by bring out fellow Fugees members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel.

The latter was recently found guilty of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Fugees The Fugees, l-r, Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill, and Wyclef Jean | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

The legendary trio closed out Hill's set with six songs including classics "How Many Mics," "Ready or Not," "Killing Me Softly," and, as a finale, "Fu-Gee-La."

The Fugees had reunited for the first time in 16 years during a show in New York City in 2021, and had planned a proper reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score. They ultimately had to cancel the tour, citing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chances now of seeing Hill, Jean, and Michel on stage again aren't looking so great with Michel's very serious legal trouble looming.

The rapper was accused of funneling money from fugitive Malaysian businessman Jho Low through straw donors to Barack Obama's 2012 campaign, trying to impede an investigation into Low's money laundering scam, and trying to persuade the U.S. to extradite a Chinese dissident.

Michel's high profile case included testimony from literal star witness Leonardo DiCaprio, Low having provided financing for Hollywood films including DiCaprio's The Wolf of Wall Street.

While Michel maintains his innocence, Low has been on the lam from authorities for the past several years. A date for Michel's sentencing has yet to be scheduled.