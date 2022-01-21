The Grammy-winning hip-hop group of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras posted a statement saying the pandemic has forced them to postpone their upcoming worldwide shows.

The Fugees will no longer embark on their much-anticipated reunion tour.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning hip-hop group of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras posted a statement that read, "We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

The post went on to explain how they were excited to build the tour around the 25th anniversary of their highly acclaimed 1996 album, The Score, which features the hits "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not," but that they had to reconsider their plans.

"We see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work," it read.

Fugees The Score The cover of the Fugees' 1996 album, 'The Score' | Credit: Legacy

The trio also referenced their September 2021 comeback concert, the first show they'd done together in 15 years. "We're grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment," they wrote, concluding that they hope to reschedule their reunion tour soon.