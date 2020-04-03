Hear Frank Ocean's two news songs 'Cayendo' and 'Dear April'

Frank Ocean fans in quarantine can have two new songs, as a treat.

After previously releasing them as vinyl-only singles, the singer-songwriter has debuted pair of new acoustic tunes — "Cayendo" and "Dear April" — on streaming platforms for the first time.

Both songs premiered at midnight Friday, months after the elusive 32-year-old premiered them during his blonded RADIO Beats 1 program and played them at his (heavily criticized) queer-themed party in New York City last year.

The last time Ocean dropped new music in November 2019, the track, titled "In My Room," garnered the attention of President Barack Obama, who ultimately included it on his list of favorite songs of the year. Prior to that, Ocean rose to prominence with his hit 2012 album Channel Orange and its accompanying single "Thinkin' Bout You," which remains his biggest solo smash to date.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the festival's cancellation, Ocean was originally scheduled to perform material as one of the Coachella headliners alongside Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Hear Ocean's new songs above.

