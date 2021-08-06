Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church protestors again — this time, with disco

The Foo Fighters are combating hate with not just love, but disco.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band once again trolled the Westboro Baptist Church (the group that has picketed military funerals) during a tour stop after the group came out once again to protest a Foos show.

Before the band's gig on Thursday night in Bonner Springs, Kan., the rockers donned their Record Store Day Dee Gees disco alter ego look, and performed on the back of the truck. As the truck turned a corner and met with the group's protestors, Grohl addressed them.

Dee Gees Dee Gees, AKA Foo Fighters | Credit: Magdalena Wosinska

"All right now, ladies and gentlemen, I've got something to say. Because you know what? I love you. I do," he said, as the band offered a disco beat behind him.

"I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do?" Grohl continued. "Can't you just love everybody? 'Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think."

As the truck slowly rolled by, Grohl invited the picketers to join in his disco fun.

"And you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing," Grohl said, as the band appeared to play bites of the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing."

Watch the video below.

The Foo Fighters recently released Hail Satin, an album containing 10 tracks, including four Bee Gees covers and a rendition of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing."

This wasn't the first time the Foos have taken on Westboro. They did the same thing — minus the disco edge, plus a trucker vibe — when the group protested their show in 2011.

The Foos also RickRolled Westboro (blasting Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up") from the back of, you guessed it, a truck, back in 2015.