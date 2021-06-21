Watch Foo Fighters sing Radiohead's 'Creep' in concert with surprise guest Dave Chappelle

The comedian joined the band in celebration of Madison Square Garden's first full-capacity show since 2020.

Music has officially returned to New York City. On Sunday night, the Foo Fighters took the stage at Madison Square Garden, marking the first full-capacity show at the venue since March 2020. And lucky (vaccinated) fans in attendance were treated to a surprise a special guest: comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined the band on stage during bows to perform a cover of Radiohead's "Creep."

Foo Fighters; Dave Chapelle Foo Fighters and Dave Chappelle | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/WireImage

The Foo Fighters' MSG performance was part of the band's previously announced six U.S. tour dates to celebrate their upcoming 26th Anniversary Tour. Their most recent album, "Medicine at Midnight," was released in February and the band will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year.

In a statement announcing the show a few weeks ago, Grohl said "we've been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

Watch the video of Chappelle performing with the band below.