Foo Fighters set for first concert at Madison Square Garden in more than a year

The last concert at the famed venue was in March 2020, before the pandemic shut everything down.

Nature is truly healing.

In a further sign of life slowly returning to normal in the U.S. and the grip of the coronavirus pandemic loosening, famed music venue Madison Square Garden has announced its first full-capacity concert since March 2020: Foo Fighters. The rock band will perform June 20, with tickets for the event going on sale to the general public June 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

foo fighters Foo Fighters performing in 2017 | Credit: Will Heath/Getty Images

James Dolan, the executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, added, "The Garden is ready to rock. We've been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden."

Foo Fighters have a long history with the Garden. They first headlined a sold-out gig in February 2008 on their Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace Tour, returning to rock the venue for another sellout show in November 2011 on the Wasting Light Tour. Most recently, the band played two nights there in July 2018, on their Concrete and Gold Tour. The announcement of the June 20 show follows the news of Foo Fighters' first six U.S. dates of their upcoming 25th 26th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show will be available for purchase via ticketmaster.com or by calling (866) 858-0008.