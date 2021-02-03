The Best of Foo

This was summer of '99, so they sent out cassette tapes to everybody who was auditioning. I got those four songs and I sat there in my bedroom at home in San Francisco and played along with them and learned them as best I could, and then I went down to L.A. and I remember I got there a little early and I could hear them inside, so I knew that I was listening to somebody else's audition. So I sat there for what felt like an eternity, but it was probably about 15 minutes, just psyching myself out going "Oh, f---. They're in there just vibing with whoever's in there that totally just killed it. That guy's for sure getting it." And then the door opened and the guy walked out, and I went in there to do my audition and Dave just said, "Oh my God Chris, you saved us! That guy wouldn't leave."