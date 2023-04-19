The band's forthcoming LP, But Here We Are, will be a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year."

Foo Fighters have been slowly rolling out news of a series of summer festivals they'll play in the coming months. Now they've revealed they'll unveil fresh music while on the road.

The band announced that their 11th album, But Here We Are, will be released June 2. The 10-track LP will feature the rockers examining their highs and lows of the past year, during which their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died suddenly, as did lead singer Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia Grohl.

They described the album as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year" in a press release, noting that the record's songs will "run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."

Along with the announcement, the group released the album's opening track, "Rescued," on streaming platforms. The spirited single is reminiscent of past tracks like 2005's "In Your Honor" and 2011's "Walk" with its rollicking guitar riffs and anthemic lyrics including, "It came in a flash / It came out of nowhere / It happened so fast / And then it was over."

"We're all free to some degree / To dance under the lights," Grohl continues in the song's chorus. "I'm just waiting to be rescued / Bring me back to life." (A representative for Foo Fighters declined to comment on if Hawkins could be heard performing on the track.)

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and drawing inspiration from their eponymous 1995 debut album, But Here We Are is a "testament to the healing powers of music, friendship, and family" and became as "therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life" for the band, per the release.

Hawkins died at age 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Bogota, Colombia last May. In September, the group honored Hawkins and his legacy by holding two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles and, in a New Year's Eve post, mourned the loss of the beloved drummer while reflecting on the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," they acknowledged at the time. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

See the tracklist for But Here We Are below.

"Rescued"

"Under You"

"Hearing Voices"

"But Here We Are"

"The Glass"

"Nothing At All'

"Show Me How"

"Beyond Me"

"The Teacher"

"Rest"

