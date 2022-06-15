Foo Fighters have announced the first wave of headliners for a pair of tribute concerts for their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Supergrass, Chrissie Hynde, and Mark Ronson will take the stage for the event on Sept. 3.

Set to be held at London's Wembley Stadium, the show will also feature Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor (a member of Queen's touring group), Wolfgang Van Halen, and the Taylor Hawkins cover band Chevy Metal.

Dave Grohl ; Liam Gallagher; Josh Homme Dave Grohl; Liam Gallagher; Josh Homme | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The band's remaining members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee unveiled the first names added to the lineup on Wednesday.

The drummer will also be honored Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with the headliners for that performance to be announced soon.

Earlier this month, Hawkins' widow, Alison Hawkins, shared a statement on Twitter following news of the concert events, thanking fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor."

"Taylor's enduring spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created," she wrote. "In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March at the age of 50. At the time of his passing, he and the Foo Fighters were in the city to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic. His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Tickets for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be available starting Friday. Proceeds from both concerts will benefit charities in both the U.K. and the U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after several years backing Alanis Morissette. The musician also released three albums with his side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.