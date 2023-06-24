The rockers performed for an hour at the British festival, with Dave Grohl's daughter Violet joining them on stage.

Foo Fighters stormed the stage at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday for a surprise performance that included a dedication to their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers' one-hour set featured fan favorites like "Learn to Fly," Best of You," and a stripped-down version of "My Hero" before lead singer Dave Grohl closed the show with a tribute to the band's late drummer, who died in March 2022.

Foo Fighters show at Glastonbury Foo Fighters perform at Glastonbury Festival | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I would like to thank every one of you for sticking around for the last 28 years and helping us learn how to start this whole thing over again," Grohl told the crowd gathered at Pyramid Stage. "I'd like to dedicate this song to Mr. Taylor Hawkins. So let's sing this one loud as s--- for Mr. Taylor, all right?"

As the crowd roared its approval, Grohl pointed heavenward and launched into the group's 1997 hit "Everlong," the final song Hawkins performed live before his death.

Watch the dedication below.

Foo Fighters played the festival slot earmarked for the ChurnUps, a mystery group with little online presence beyond a bare-bones Twitter account. In the lead-up to the festival, fans speculated that the act might be a cover for Foo Fighters, and their sleuthing bore out on Friday.

"You guys f---ing knew it was us this whole time, didn't you?" Grohl asked the audience about 20 minutes into the set. "It's nice to see you guys after all this time."

Foo Fighters — Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, and newly announced touring drummer Josh Frees — last played Glastonbury in 2017, although Grohl performed with Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney at last year's festival.

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters performs with his daughter Violet Grohl on The Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl performs with his daughter Violet Grohl at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival | Credit: Harry Durrant/Getty

This year, Foo Fighters were joined on stage by Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl to perform "Show Me How" from the band's new album, But Here We Are, released earlier this month. Grohl wrote the song for his mother, who died in August 2022.

