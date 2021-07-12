The release of the video is timed to their new disco-infused album Hail Satin.

Watch Foo Fighters go disco in cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

The video for Foo Fighters' cover of the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing" has arrived, giving new life to the 1976 disco hit.

The release of the music video is timed to the Saturday release of the Foo Fighters' new album, Hail Satin, debuting under the band's alter ego name of the "Dee Gees." The Foo Fighters previously performed the song on BBC Radio 2 in February, as well as during their Madison Square Garden show in June.

Frontman Dave Grohl previously spoke to BBC Radio 2 about why the band chose to cover the song, saying someone had asked if he'd seen the recent Bee Gees documentary.

"I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn't seen it! So I was like, ​'Why don't we just do a Bee Gees song?'"

When someone asked how Grohl wanted to do it, his response was obvious: Like the Bee Gees.

"We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​'Okay, well I'm gonna go out and sing it,'" Grohl said. "And let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!"

Due to release on National Record Store Day, Hail Satin contains 10 tracks, including four Bee Gee covers, a rendition of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing," and five in-studio performances of songs from the band's latest album, Medicine at Midnight, which was released in February.

Watch the video of the Foo Fighters performing "You Should Be Dancing" below.