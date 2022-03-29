Foo Fighters have officially canceled all of their remaining tour dates after the death of the band's longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock group had been on tour in South America when Hawkins died unexpectedly on Friday, and pulled out of their planned gig at a festival in Colombia immediately after the drummer's death. Frontman Dave Grohl and the rest of the band returned to the U.S. on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement shared on social media Tuesday. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to spend the rest of the year on their world tour, and were also slated to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. It seems unlikely that this will proceed as planned; however, no official announcement has yet been made. A representative for the band did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the matter.

Hawkins died Friday at age 50 in a hotel north of Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death has not been announced, but Colombian officials released a statement Saturday reporting that the drummer had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death. Hawkins had also been suffering chest pains, according to a statement from the Bogotá Secretary of Health.

Foo Fighters Foo Fighters cancel all remaining tour dates in wake of Taylor Hawkins' death | Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Hawkins first met the Foo Fighters while he was playing with Alanis Morissette in the mid-'90s, and joined the band in 1997 following the departure of drummer William Goldsmith. He quickly became a crucial element of the band's sound and a musical foil for Grohl.

"With Dave, I met this guy who was going to be my f---in' life partner, you know?" Hawkins recently told EW, before the release of the band's 2021 album, Medicine at Midnight. "We become a little bit telepathic on stage. Dave's running the show, he's busy making sure that the audience is happy. He's the guy who goes out at the baseball game and sells the food in the stands. I'm the guy that's working on the hot dogs."