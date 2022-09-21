Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'

Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present.

The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.

"It's a beautiful bloody severed hand!" Welch enthused in the clip. The musician excitedly pressed the hand, which was wrapped thoughtfully in a plastic bag, close to her chest. "How did you know?"

After dreamily gazing upon the bag once again, the "Shake It Out" singer thanked the audience for its generous offering. Then she cheekily added, "I'm gonna eat this later." Watch out, Luca Guadagnino: Welch is coming for your brand!

The singer then eagerly skipped in bare feet toward an ornately decorated dining table behind her and found the perfect spot for her new prized possession: in between a collection of all-white candelabras draped in fabric.

When she returned to her microphone, her soft green dress flowing behind her, Welch noted that digestive health and keeping a crowd entertained were of equal importance to her. "It's not good to eat during the show," she explained. "But I will eat it after."

The bloody body part wasn't the only present Welch received that evening, either, as a bouquet of flowers could also be seen lying near her microphone. Overjoyed, Welch captioned her post, "I get the most beautiful gifts."

While the dog days are over, it seems that cannibal chic is officially here to stay.

