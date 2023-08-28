Florence Welch shares details on 'emergency surgery' that forced her to cancel shows: 'It saved my life'

Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch was recently forced to cancel a pair of festival appearances in order to undergo what she describes as a life-saving surgery.

"I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows," the singer wrote on Instagram, referring to an Aug. 25 appearance in Zurich and an Aug. 26 concert outside of Paris. "My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

Florence + the Machine are currently touring in support of last year's Dance Fever, an album that interrogated her connection to fame and performing. The beleaguered tour was postponed last year after Welch broke her foot. In light of the recent cancellations, Welch joked, "Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions."

Florence Welch arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Florence Welch | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me)," Welch continued. "But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

