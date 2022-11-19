"I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

Florence Welch is hanging up her dancing shoes, at least for now.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman announced that the band must postpone the U.K. leg of their Dance Fever tour — which just kicked off Nov. 16 — after she discovered she had recently broken her foot. The group were previously scheduled to play London's O2 Arena for a second night on Saturday.

"I'm so sorry to say that, after an X-ray, it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night," Welch wrote on Instagram. "It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I'm in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

The "Dog Days Are Over" singer urged fans to "please hang onto your tickets" to the remaining seven shows throughout England and Scotland that have been delayed, adding, "We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year, and we will let you know as soon as possible."

"I'm heartbroken, as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on," Welch continued. "The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 07: Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine performs on the NOS stage at day 2 of NOS Alive festival on July 07, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns) Florence + the Machine have postponed their U.K. tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. | Credit: Pedro Gomes/Redferns

Following the band's announcement, their supporting act, musician Willie J Healey, took to social media to share his well-wishes for Welch. "Sad news today regarding the Florence and the Machine Tour," Healey wrote on Instagram. "Get well soon, @florence!"

Florence + the Machine recently wrapped the U.S. stint of their Dance Fever tour in October, during which a fan tossed a fake hand on stage as a gift to the singer. Their fifth studio album, Dance Fever, was released in May.

