Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album returns to top 10 after 4 decades thanks to TikTok

Fleetwood Mac's classic 1977 album Rumours has returned to the top 10 and the band has TikTok to thank for the boost. More than four decades after its original release, the group's eleventh studio album is currently in the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rumours returned to the spotlight after a man in Idaho recorded himself singing along to the song "Dreams" while skateboarding on the highway and sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice. Both Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have made their own version of the viral video as a tribute to Nathan Apodaca (a.k.a. 420doggface208 on TikTok), whose original clip has garnered more than 9 million likes since its Sept. release on the video-sharing social network.

When Rumours was released 42 years ago, it landed in the top spot for 31 non-consecutive weeks, becoming Fleetwood Mac's second No. 1 album following their second eponymous album in 1975. While this is the first time since 1978 it returns to the Billboard chart, it's gotten close in recent history. In May 2011, it re-entered at No. 11 after several songs were featured in a Glee tribute episode.

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rumours remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the United States with a 20x diamond certification from the RIAA.

"Dreams" also re-entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week in the No. 21 position. It's also the only single from Fleetwood Mac to ever lead the same chart.

