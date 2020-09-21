Fleet Foxes to mark autumnal equinox with surprise album and short film

Autumn is almost here, and Fleet Foxes have decided to ring in the new season in style. The band announced Monday that they would be releasing their fourth album this week, titled Shore. It will be accompanied by a 55-minute "companion art film" directed by Kersti Jan Werdal. Between this and Taylor Swift's Folklore, 2020 might just be the year of surprise folk-rock albums.

This is a surprise both because the album hasn't been announced before, and also because Fleet Foxes are not the world's most prolific band. Led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, Fleet Foxes was founded in 2006 and released their self-titled first album in 2008, when it debuted to near-universal acclaim from rock critics. It earned an A from EW, and topped best-of-year lists from publications like Pitchfork. That was followed a couple years later by follow-up record Helplessness Blues, but the band went on hiatus from 2013-2016 while Pecknold completed an undergraduate degree.

Fleet Foxes returned in 2017 with their third album Crack-Up, which Jonathan Rubinstein described as "their most challenging and their most rewarding" work in EW's review. Now the band is back once again for their fourth album, which will premiere on their website on Tuesday, at 13:31 universal coordinated time, which marks the precise autumnal equinox. Years after they entered the scene, you can't say Fleet Foxes don't know their brand.