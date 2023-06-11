Flavor Flav, a Swiftie in his Red era, attends Taylor Swift concert in Detroit
Flavor Flav joined fellow Swifties at Taylor Swift's concert stop in Detroit this weekend.
The Public Enemy rapper attended night one of the pop star's Eras tour stop at Ford Field, where he rocked an all-red outfit in a nod to Swift's fourth studio album Red and declared that he was in his "Red (Taylor's Version) era."
Flav wore a t-shirt that referenced lyrics to "I Knew You Were Trouble." He accessorized with his signature clock necklace (you'd think he would be in his Midnights era, given the album's heavy use of clock imagery) and friendship bracelets from fellow Swifties.
Flav also shared a clip of him dancing along to "I Knew You Were Trouble." He tweeted alongside the video, "Making TROUBLE with my girl @taylorswift13 at the #ErasTour."
In another clip from the evening, Flav sent love to fellow Swifties.
Flav is a well-documented fan of Swift. At the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, he wore a t-shirt with a nod to lyrics from Evermore's "Willow" that read, "I come back stronger than a '90s trend." He even posed for viral selfies with Swift, who was honored with the Innovator Award at the ceremony.
"I love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did," Flav told Billboard on the award show red carpet, later adding in a separate interview, "I'm here to support her. I got good blood. I ain't got no bad blood."
Swift is currently in the midst of her Eras tour, which kicked off in March and will span North and South America. Other famous attendees have included Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Laura Dern, Selena Gomez, Billy Joel, Ice Spice, Drew Barrymore, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, among others.
