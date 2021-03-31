FKA Twigs thanks Lil Nas X for 'honest conversation' about similarities between their music videos

FKA twigs has broken her silence.

After Lil Nas X's fire and brimstone-filled video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" dropped on Friday, fans — and even "Montero" director Andrew Thomas Huang — pointed out visual similarities between it and the music video for her song "Cellophane," which both feature the artist descending a stripper pole.

Twigs hadn't weighed in on the chatter over the weekend but took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share that she and Nas had spoken about the situation. "Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration 'Cellophane' gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video," she wrote.

She continued, "I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status." Twigs also thanked her "Cellophane" collaborators, director Huang and pole choreographer Kelly Yvonne — who also worked with Nas on "Montero" — for their work on her video, as well as "sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible."

Earlier on Tuesday, Nas gave a shoutout to Twigs and the "Cellophane" video. "I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video."

He added, "I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise."