Five suspects arrested in murder of rapper Pop Smoke

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the department announced Thursday.

"LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke," authorities said through the LAPD HQ Twitter account. "We will provide further details as they become available."

No further information was immediately available.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion in February, at just 20 years old. He rose to prominence after the release of his 2019 single, “Welcome to the Party" (later remixed by Nicki Minaj) and his mixtapes Meet The Woo and Meet The Woo 2. His debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released posthumously on July 3.

Many musicians paid tribute to the young rapper after his death, and 50 Cent, who executive produced Shoot for the Stars, reacted to the arrests on Twitter as well.