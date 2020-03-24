Here are the five best tracks on J Balvin's Colores

Image zoom TM/KK

Urban Latino superstar J Balvin, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, dropped his new album Colores last week, and it's jam-packed with colorful tunes that are sure to get homebound fans out of their seats.

Although he's received more attention in recent years for his star-studded collaborations — alongside Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and Cardi B, among others — with Colores, Colombia's own challenged himself to construct a playlist with limited guest stars, opting instead to give fans a more personal experience.

The album features a collection of 10 party-worthy songs that tackle Balvin's go-to themes of love, women, booties, and celebrations that last until the early morning. The way he selected the colors for each track seems to have been totally random, so don't expect to find a tangible connection between a song's lyrics and the color it was matched within the title. That doesn't really matter, though; just press play and join the party.

Below, we ranked our five favorite Colores tracks.

5. Amarillo

"Amarillo" arrives with the force of 100 cups of coffee. Its motto: less worrying, more dancing. With the help of a kazoo and a bumping beat, the Colores opener spells out the singer's intentions for the project as a whole. "You already know who Balvin is, let me introduce you to Jose," he sings. The carefree lyrics also serve as an inspiration to take things as they come and enjoy life to the fullest: "I'm not complicated, how can I explain this? I just love having a good time." Balvin certainly has a good time in the song's music video, where shades of yellow, orange, and red shine like the sun.

4. "Rojo"

Balvin embraces the topic of love on "Rojo," produced by longtime producer and collaborator Sky Rompiendo. Here Balvin talks about being in sync with your significant other. But the meaning of this romantic and sensual track was adapted differently for the music video, as Balvin stars as a man who dies after getting distracted while driving his car and talking on his cell phone. He had just received a call telling him he'd become a father to a baby girl. At first, the new dad doesn't realize the accident has taken his life. Once he's figured it out, he remains in limbo on earth.

3. "Rosa"

Let's stay in our feelings for a bit longer, shall we? Pink follows red on the album, and it'll follow it on this list too. The song, produced by Diplo, is about a man who is head over heels for someone. The kick drum acts as the main character's heartbeat, representing the nervousness he still feels when he talks about his beloved. "Rosa" isn't intended to be a chart-topper; it's just an honest love song free of gimmicks.

2. "Arcoirís"

Colores technically doesn't include featured artists, but Balvin did recruit his good friend Mr. Eazi as a "guest star" on "Arcoirís," which is the Spanish word for rainbow. It's a perfect title for a track infused with so many different inspirations. Eazi does most of the heavy lifting on the addictive dance number, singing in English, Spanish, and Igbo. Although Balvin is from Colombia, the song takes a cue from Cuban music. The first word uttered is "Guantanamera," a tribute to legendary Cuban poet Jose Marti. Next is the sampling of Compay Segundo's "Chan Chan," a four-chord song that went on to become a smash hit for Buena Vista Social Club, who re-recorded it in the mid-90s.

1. "Blanco"

It's the last song on the album but it's the one with the most kick. This reggaeton track, with its pulsating beat, feels like a command to listeners to abandon their seats and head to the dance floor. Balvin is an expert at injecting contagious hooks directly into ears, so don't be surprised if "Aye!" is replaced by "Blanco's" "Fo'real" immediately. "I turned you on like a candle, turning you off whenever I feel like it," raps Balvin. For an added layer of fun, watch the Colin Tilley-directed video featuring felines of all ages and splashes of white everywhere.

