The acclaimed songwriter returns with "Where the Shadows Lie," inspired by one of J.R.R. Tolkien's most iconic poems.

Fiona Apple journeys to Middle-earth with a new song for The Rings of Power

Fiona Apple is heading to Mordor.

It's been more than two years since the release of her Grammy-winning record Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and now the acclaimed songwriter is back with a new track, adapted straight from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.

Apple teamed up with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composer Bear McCreary to record the song, appropriately titled "Where the Shadows Lie," for the series' upcoming season 1 finale. It's available exclusively through Amazon Music, and you can stream it here.

The song's lyrics were inspired by one of Tolkien's most iconic poems, the "one ring to rule them all" verse that's inscribed on the ring itself.

Fiona Apple Fiona Apple | Credit: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

McCreary opened up about the track on Twitter, explaining that he's been a longtime fan of Apple and that for the Rings of Power finale he wanted to write a melody that captured the show's spirit and worked "for the titular Rings of Power, for the magic of Mithril, for the sinister machinations of Sauron, and for his land of Mordor." He also teased that viewers have already heard pieces of the tune throughout the season.

"To embody these story elements into one voice is no small task, and so I am especially grateful to have collaborated with legendary singer Fiona Apple," he continued. "Inarguably one of the definitive musical voices of her generation, Fiona brought new depths and narrative intention to the song."

Apple is no stranger to contributing songs to film and TV. She wrote the theme for the Showtime drama The Affair and most recently contributed a track to the Apple TV+ series Central Park.

The Rings of Power finale premieres Oct. 14 on Prime Video.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

For more on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, listen to EW's weekly podcast, All Rings Considered, breaking down each episode and featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators.

Related content:

Episode Recaps The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power' recap: The Eye Rating: B- B- S1 E7 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: A shadow falls over the Southlands By Christian Holub

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Rating: A- A- S1 E6 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Battle finally breaks out in Middle-earth By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Rating: B B S1 E5 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' recap: Episode 4 Rating: B+ B+ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Omens of doom By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios Filename: RPAZ_S1_FG_01065619_Still1531_R1_thumb.JPG Rating: B+ B+ S1 E3 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: We finally make it to Númenor By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios Description: Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Filename: RPAZ_S1_201104_ROTBEN_00051_R2_thumb.JPG Rating: B B S1 E1 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Welcome back to Middle-earth By Christian Holub