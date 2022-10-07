Fiona Apple journeys to Middle-earth with a new song for The Rings of Power
Fiona Apple is heading to Mordor.
It's been more than two years since the release of her Grammy-winning record Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and now the acclaimed songwriter is back with a new track, adapted straight from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.
Apple teamed up with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composer Bear McCreary to record the song, appropriately titled "Where the Shadows Lie," for the series' upcoming season 1 finale. It's available exclusively through Amazon Music, and you can stream it here.
The song's lyrics were inspired by one of Tolkien's most iconic poems, the "one ring to rule them all" verse that's inscribed on the ring itself.
McCreary opened up about the track on Twitter, explaining that he's been a longtime fan of Apple and that for the Rings of Power finale he wanted to write a melody that captured the show's spirit and worked "for the titular Rings of Power, for the magic of Mithril, for the sinister machinations of Sauron, and for his land of Mordor." He also teased that viewers have already heard pieces of the tune throughout the season.
"To embody these story elements into one voice is no small task, and so I am especially grateful to have collaborated with legendary singer Fiona Apple," he continued. "Inarguably one of the definitive musical voices of her generation, Fiona brought new depths and narrative intention to the song."
Apple is no stranger to contributing songs to film and TV. She wrote the theme for the Showtime drama The Affair and most recently contributed a track to the Apple TV+ series Central Park.
The Rings of Power finale premieres Oct. 14 on Prime Video.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
For more on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, listen to EW's weekly podcast, All Rings Considered, breaking down each episode and featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators.
Related content:
- Power players: Inside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- How Tolkien's Second Age sets up The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Welcome to Númenor: Get an exclusive look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Original Lord of the Rings hobbits show support for The Rings of Power cast after racist attacks
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
Comments