Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia at the 'Verzuz' battle

The DJ battle of Verzuz turned into a physical battle Thursday night when Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Bizzy Bone apparently didn't take the mockery from Three 6 — the kind of goading typically featured in Verzuz battles — kindly. Footage from the battle sees the rapper call out Three 6, followed by an exchange of words.

"Before we even get started, you ugly motherf---ers ain't finna be mocking me while I'm on motherf---in' stage. Like straight the f--- up!" Bizzy shouted.

Then Bizzy threw something at the opposing side and the performers clashed on stage.

The Verzuz livestream paused and was briefly replaced by a message that stated, "Due to technical difficulties this event will return momentarily." It then resumed following an apology from Bizzy.

"I wanna apologize to everybody the f--- out here on both sides," he said. "I'm not trying to f--- this s--- up. Pardon me. Let's keep the party motherf---in' going."

A represenative for Verzuz TV didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Verzuz was created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and livestreams through Verzuz TV. It got started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a series of DJ battles. Timbaland and Swizz faced off during the first one in March 2020.

Watch video of the fight and its aftermath above.

