"The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation."

Musician Feist has announced she will no longer continue to open for Arcade Fire on tour.

In an open letter published on her website on Thursday, the "1234" singer announced that she will depart from the European leg of Arcade Fire's "We" Tour following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band's lead singer Win Butler by multiple individuals. Butler has denied the claims, but admitted to extramarital affairs that he said were consensual.

Feist, who performed the first two nights of the tour, shared that the allegations against Butler had "ignited a conversation that is bigger than me, it's bigger than my songs and it's certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour."

They also left the musician at a crossroads. She wrote, "To stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury."

Feist, Win Butler Feist exits Arcade Fire tour amid Win Butler allegations | Credit: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns; Mark Horton/Getty Images

"I was never here to stand for or with Arcade Fire — I was here to stand on my own two feet on a stage, a place I've grown to feel I belong and I've earned as my own," she continued. "I play for my band, my crew, their loved ones and all of our families, and the people who pay their hard-earned money to share space in the collective synergy that is a show."

Feist also noted that she takes the allegations against Butler very seriously.

"We all have a story within a spectrum ranging from baseline toxic masculinity to pervasive misogyny to actually being physically, psychologically, emotionally or sexually assaulted," she wrote. "This situation touches each of our lives and speaks to us in a language unique to each of our processing. There isn't a singular path to heal when you've endured any version of the above, nor a singular path to rehabilitate the perpetrators. It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment."

She added, "I can't solve that by quitting, and I can't solve it by staying. But I can't continue."

Going forward, Feist acknowledged that she is "imperfect" and will likely "navigate this decision imperfectly" along the way. However, she added, "What I'm sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation."

"I've always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to," she concluded. "And I'm claiming my responsibility now and going home."

In a statement to EW, Arcade Fire said: "We are very sorry to see Leslie go home, but completely understand and respect her decision."