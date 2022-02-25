Fefe Dobson roars back to pop-rock on new comeback single 'Fckn in Love'

"There will be a lot of fun songs and some flirty songs," Dobson previously told EW of her new music.

We're ready for Fefe Dobson to be our everything all over again, as the Canadian pop-rock star has returned to her sonic roots with Friday's release of her comeback single "Fckn in Love."

Fusing electronic pop and rock-tinged production, the song sees the 36-year-old professing her affections for her partner in the immediate aftermath of a passionate encounter.

"We just made love. I'm in bliss, I don't want to get up. Let's just stay here, sun is shining. Every part of me is shaking in awe," she sings at the start of the song, before the chorus explodes: "Damn, I'm so in love with you. I'm so f---ing in love with you. Damn you, in your birthday suit. I'm in love."

The single marks the "Take Me Away" and "Everything" performer's first official single in four years, from her upcoming first album in over 12 years.

Though she followed up her eponymous debut's early-aughts breakthrough success with the critically lauded 2010 album Joy, Dobson has only released one-off singles on her own — or as part of soundtracks, like her 2020 Unpregnant soundtrack song "White Line Runaways" — in the recent past.

She intended to release her sophomore album, Sunday Love, in the mid-2000s, though, as she told EW in an exclusive interview last year, those plans fell apart and the album's songs were dispersed to other artists, such as Selena Gomez and Jordin Sparks, for their respective projects.

"I was this Black girl coming on the scene with a curly ponytail, I knew I didn't look like anybody else that was in the genre. Sometimes those moments are difficult because it's like, how am I going to compete when you're so different or don't fit into a category?" she said of carving a renegade lane for her identity and style amid the predominantly white pop-rock scene at the time, which she says conflicted with the image her label wanted to promote.

"The makeup was so dark, I was wearing ripped up pantyhose, [they were saying] 'she looks like she's out of her mind,' it was fighting for what I wanted, one after the other. It was a lot of tug-of-war," she explained. "There are parts of if that I get. If you look at the last single before that [on 2004's] 'Don't Go,' I had straight hair and light makeup. It was a very sweet image, but I wasn't putting it on. It was real for me at that time."

In the same interview, Dobson also previewed new material ahead: "Love is a big topic for me, being in love, being out of love. There will be a lot of fun songs and some flirty songs," she said of her music, which she's steadily recorded in Nashville with Beyoncé and Lil Wayne producer Jim Jonsin alongside "a lot of female writers."

