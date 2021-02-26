FBI reportedly joins investigation into Lady Gaga dog theft due to concern attack was politically motivated

The FBI is reportedly concerned the attack was politically motivated since the singer performed at Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

The FBI is now reportedly involved in the investigation into the theft of Lady Gaga's dogs.

After the Chromatica singer's two French bulldogs were kidnapped at gunpoint on Wednesday, the FBI is reportedly working on the case, due to concern that the violent attack was politically motivated since Lady Gaga performed at President Biden's inauguration back in January.

"Lady Gaga is high profile of course but she sang at President Biden's inauguration which takes this case to another level," a source told The Sun. "The FBI wants to know exactly what motivated this incident."

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was walking her pups — Gustav, Koji and Miss Asia — on North Sierra Bonita Avenue on Wednesday, when he was attacked around 9:40 p.m. After attempting to fight off his assailants, Fischer was shot in the chest and two of the dogs were stolen. Fischer is currently recovering in hospital.

EW confirmed through a source on Thursday that Gaga — currently in Italy prepping to shoot her new Gucci-themed movie with Ridley Scott — is offering a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return with "no questions asked." Whoever has the dogs is urged to use the email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.

When contacted about their reported involvement in the investigation, an FBI representative referred EW to the LAPD. The LAPD told us they "had nothing new to add" to their Thursday statements.

Reps for Lady Gaga didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.