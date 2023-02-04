Faye Fantarrow's debut 'AWOL' released early in wake of rare brain tumor diagnosis: Hear it now

A rising musical talent is not letting a devastating health diagnosis stand in her way of sharing her music with the world.

U.K.-based singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow, who signed to the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart's Bay Street Records in 2021, has just released her new single "AWOL." The debut comes after the heartbreaking revelation she has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and potentially fatal Glioma brain tumor.

Faye Fantarrow. https://spaces.hightail.com/space/XPXdN0Rjeu Faye Fantarrow | Credit: BAY STREET RECORDS

The song, which can be listened to here and below, features Fantarrow's soulful alternative tones, with vocals that are coupled with a strummed guitar and thumping rhythm that showcases the artist's eclectic folk, rhythm, and blues influences.

"Life very rarely goes to plan but the plan was always to write, sing and perform and I've been lucky to be able to do that," the 20-year-old said in a release. "'AWOL' is the title track from my forthcoming EP which I am so proud of and the fantastic opportunity I was given to work and record with Dave Stewart will be forever special to me."

Stewart, who discovered the musician and serves as her mentor, said in a release: "Faye Fantarrow is a rare jewel from the North East. She's from Sunderland, a city with a big heart, and there's no bigger heart than Faye's. As a songwriter and performer, she tells stories to make you explode with joy or weep along with her at the trichotomy of the human spirit. Faye is one of a kind and I love her dearly as a sister, a daughter, and a great music partner. We had an unbelievable time together while recording this EP. Both in search of musical freedoms, two souls laughing constantly at the joy of creativity. I love Faye Fantarrow."

Fantarrow gained mainstream attention after being named the winner of Alan Hull's annual Songwriting Award in 2021, as well as being featured on 2022's BBC Introducing Ones to Watch list. Fantarrow previously battled and beat leukemia twice since she was first diagnosed at eight years old.

In addition to the single, Fantarrow plans to release her debut EP early as well, on Feb. 10.