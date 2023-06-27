"Is this your mom?" a visibly shocked Pink asked while holding up a plastic bag in the middle of her set.

Pink stunned by fan throwing mother's ashes at her on stage: 'I don't know how I feel about this'

Pink's "Just Like a Pill" lyrics about "making me ill" have never rang truer than the moment a fan shocked the singer-songwriter by throwing a bag filled with their mother's ashes at her.

A video circulating online appears to show the 43-year-old picking up a bag in the middle of her concert at London's BST Hyde Park and asking the most gut-wrenching question imaginable: "Is this your mom?"

The footage — captured, fittingly, during a rendition of "Just Like a Pill" this past weekend — doesn't show the bag-throwing attendee's reaction, but it sure does capture Pink's. Her face falls into a light grimace as she walks toward the front of the stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she says.

Pink then sets the bag of white powder down and continues on with the song.

Pink performing at BST Hyde Park Pink performing at BST Hyde Park | Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

A representative for Pink did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the incident.

In lighter news, Pink shared a sweet industry reunion with fellow early-aughts music icon Gwen Stefani, who co-headlined the U.K. concert series alongside her.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You're the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," Pink wrote of Stefani on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two standing together and smiling. "I'm gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Stefani responded in the comments, writing, "I love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u!!! cheers to many more moments like this."

Watch Pink pick up a fan's mother's ashes in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.