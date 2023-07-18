"It was 30 seconds at most," Adela Calin said after the country superstar reprimanded her for taking photos during a Las Vegas concert.

Fan 'appalled' by Miranda Lambert scolding her for taking selfies at concert: 'Felt like I was back at school'

A fan scolded by Miranda Lambert for taking selfies during the country superstar's Las Vegas residency show has clapped back at the singer-songwriter.

Nevada-based social media influencer Adela Calin told NBC News that she was "appalled" by Lambert's behavior on stage at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, which saw the "Tin Man" performer pause her rendition of the song to chastise Calin and her friends for taking pictures mid-show.

"It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Calin said, though her Instagram grid features several photographs — some of Calin by herself, and others with a group of women.

Still, Calin said she "felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," she told the outlet. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

A representative for Lambert tells EW there is "nothing to share in response" to Calin's interview.

During Saturday's show, Lambert asked her band to stop playing while she called out the group.

"I'm going to stop right here for a second," Lambert said. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit. I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

The crowd in the video above cheered after Lambert spoke, though TikTok users were less kind to the 39-year-old, with many turning the tables and criticizing her for attempting to embarrass fans who paid money to see her on stage.

Miranda Lambert performing in Las Vegas Miranda Lambert performing in Las Vegas | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"In a matter of a few seconds you just lost numerous fans! Very disappointed in you!" one user wrote. Another commented: "I would have proceeded to do nothing but take selfies throughout that entire song just because."

Others online speculated that Lambert's harsh reaction was fueled by safety concerns after an uptick in incidents involving fans injuring artists — including Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, Pink, and Harry Styles — by either throwing things at them or approaching them on stage during concerts.

At her own Las Vegas residency show, Adele also spoke out against bad fan behavior.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s--- on stage, have you seen them?" she said at a recent performance. "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."

