Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz opens up about Ashlee Simpson divorce: 'My life had blown up completely'

A decade into Fall Out Boy's second act, bassist Pete Wentz, once a tabloid fixture for his marriage to Ashlee Simpson, is opening up about the rough patch he endured following the couple's divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2011, just two years after the chart-topping pop-punk act went on a multi-year hiatus.

"My life had blown up completely," Wentz recently told Apple Music's Lowe. "I got divorced, realized I didn't really like how famous I was. Didn't love who I was."

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson celebrating New Year's Eve 2011 Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson celebrating New Year's Eve 2011 | Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty

Reflecting on the intensity of their fame at the time, Wentz and bandmate Patrick Stump recalled an incident that occurred at the home of producer Neal Avron during the recording of 2008's Folie à Deux, the last LP of original music they released before their hiatus.

"It's weird to look back on now," Wentz said. "Paparazzi broke down Neal's gate to his house when we were working on Folie. It was like that degree of chaos."

Wentz continued, "I think that, for me, I needed to take time to just become a real person. I didn't like any of that."

Wentz eventually embarked on a new relationship with model Meagan Camper. They now have two children — son Saint Lazslo, 8, and daughter Marvel Jane, 4 — in addition to Bronx Mowgli, Wentz's 14-year-old son with Simpson.

Fall Out Boy's hiatus lasted until 2013, when they reemerged with Save Rock and Roll. Their newest album, So Much (For) Stardust, is available now.

