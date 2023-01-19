The rocker noted that he will "absolutely, 100 percent" return in the future.

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is putting the music on pause — at least for now.

The artist announced that he is temporarily stepping away from the beloved emo band to focus on his mental health in a poignant social media statement on Wednesday.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," he wrote. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman noted that it wasn't an easy decision for him to make, especially since Fall Out Boy officially announced their first new album in five years, So Much (For) Stardust, on the same day. It's a record that, the guitarist said, "fills me with great pride."

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold?" Trohman continued. "Absolutely, 100 percent. In the meantime, I must recover, which means putting myself and my mental health first."

He concluded, "Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Trohman has been open about his mental health in the past. In his 2021 memoir, None of This Rocks, he detailed his personal struggle with depression amid the stratospheric rise of the group and how his mother's mental health issues affected him.

oe Trohman of Fall Out Boy performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Comerica Park on August 10, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a temporary break from the band. | Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

"Back in 2005, I was beginning to feel both inadequate and worthless. I blame some of these feelings on the mismanagement of my own clinical depression. I allowed it to get the best of me, vomiting emotional bile onto everyone in my path," he wrote in an excerpt, per Rolling Stone. "I've expressed publicly that I did not have the right tools to process my emotions during the early aughts in Fall Out Boy. While that's true, I am embarrassed that I felt the need to express it so publicly without having my head fully wrapped around the situation."

Trohman co-founded Fall Out Boy with Pete Wentz in 2001 before rounding out their lineup with vocalist Patrick Stump and drummer Andy Hurley.

Their debut record, 2003's Take This to Your Grave, was a huge hit within the pop-punk music scene, but it was their second album, 2005's From Under the Cork Tree, that catapulted the band into the mainstream. Since then, Fall Out Boy have released five more albums: 2007's Infinity on High, 2008's Folie à Deux, 2013's Save Rock and Roll, 2015's American Beauty/American Psycho, and 2018's Mania.

Fall Out Boy officially made their debut as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, performing their new single "Love From the Other Side." Watch it below.

