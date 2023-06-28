INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The original song covered everything that happened between 1949 (the year Joel was born) and 1989, so Fall Out Boy members Pete Wentz , Patrick Stump , Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman have updated it to span the 34 years since Joel's came out.

From historical events including the L.A. riots and Fukushima nuclear disaster, pop culture moments including Pokemon, Harry Potter, and Twilight, and notable figures including Kurt Cobain, Kim Jong Un, and Robert Downey Jr., the lyrics cover everything, both big and small, that's happened in the past three decades. The song mentions serious issues like the Sandy Hook and Columbine school shootings as well as lighter fare, like the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Chicago sports team the Cubs even get some love (which makes sense since all four members of the band are from suburbs just outside that city), as does fellow musician Tom DeLonge (of Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves fame) and his passion for discovering aliens.