Inspired by the landscapes of Iceland (because who wouldn't be?), the Blur and Gorillaz leader follows his 2014 solo debut, Everyday Robots, with a new project initially conceived as an orchestral piece (after the pandemic forced him to cancel a tour to support it, he unveiled the music in a Boiler Room livestream last year). Stuck in lockdown, Albarn revisited his original arrangements to transform them into more traditional pop songs tackling memory, loss, and rebirth. The record veers from placid ("Medicating/Joining the saline to start the inspection of the lines," Albarn muses on the sax-laced bossa nova groove "Polaris") to plaintive ("Thе year has its winter as well as its May/Thе sweetest leave us and the fairest decay," he grieves on the title track). Backed by the sounds of crashing waves and blissed-out ambient textures, the singer has never sounded so deeply in touch with nature — and with himself. (Nov. 12) —Jason Lamphier