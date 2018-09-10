The 39 albums we're most excited about this fall

Paul McCartney, Egypt Station (Sept. 7)
Capitol
Lenny Kravitz, Raise Vibration (Sept. 7)
BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd
St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Young Sick Camellia (Sept. 7)
Records, LLC
Spiritualized, And Nothing Hurt (Sept. 7)
Fat Possum
Paul Simon, In the Blue Light (Sept. 7)
SMG
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty (Sept. 14)
Capitol Nashville
Willie Nelson, My Way (Sept. 14)
Sony Legacy
Prince, Piano & A Microphone 1983 (Sept. 21)
Warner Bros.
Cher, Dancing Queen (Sept. 28)
Warner Bros.
Rod Stewart, Blood Red Roses (Sept. 28)
Republic/Rod Stewart/Decca
Tom Petty, An American Treasure: Deluxe Edition (Sept. 28)
Reprise
Nile Rogers & Chic, It's About Time (Sept. 28)
Virgin Int'L
Twenty One Pilots, Trench (Oct. 5)
Fueled By Ramen
Eric Church, Desperate Man (Oct. 5)
EMI Nashville
Coheed and Cambria, The Unheavenly Creatures (Oct. 5)
Roadrunner Records
Cat Power, Wanderer (Oct. 5)
Domino Recording Co.
Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground (Oct. 12)
Mom+Pop
Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Look Now (Oct. 12)
Concord Records
The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (Nov. TBD)
Interscope Records
Kurt Vile, Bottle It In (TBD)
The Struts, Album name TBD (TBD)
Honorable Mentions
