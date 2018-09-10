The 39 albums we're most excited about this fall

From Carrie Underwood and Cher, to Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, and Prince.

September 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
<p>Yes, he&#8217;s still got it. Following a few one-off collaborations with contemporary artists and a career-spanning compilation, Macca returns with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Egypt-Station-Paul-McCartney/dp/B07DSCDBBB/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363568&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Paul+McCartney%2C+Egypt+Station">an album&#8217;s worth of brand-new material</a>, his first since the bright sounds of his 2013 release,&nbsp;<em>New</em>. This time he&#8217;s brought along producer Greg Kurstin, best known for his work with Sia, Adele, Foo Fighters, and Kelly Clarkson, among others. Per its title, McCartney envisioned the record as a long journey, with each song a stop at its own unique train station. The result: keyboards, choice electric guitar riffs, looping choral vamps, orchestral thrums, and a mix of the sincere with the tongue-in-cheek.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Katie Hasty</em></p>
Paul McCartney, Egypt Station (Sept. 7)

Yes, he’s still got it. Following a few one-off collaborations with contemporary artists and a career-spanning compilation, Macca returns with an album’s worth of brand-new material, his first since the bright sounds of his 2013 release, New. This time he’s brought along producer Greg Kurstin, best known for his work with Sia, Adele, Foo Fighters, and Kelly Clarkson, among others. Per its title, McCartney envisioned the record as a long journey, with each song a stop at its own unique train station. The result: keyboards, choice electric guitar riffs, looping choral vamps, orchestral thrums, and a mix of the sincere with the tongue-in-cheek. —Katie Hasty

<p>With <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Raise-Vibration-Explicit-Lenny-Kravitz/dp/B07CTZQDN7/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363614&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Lenny+Kravitz%2C%C2%A0Raise+Vibration">his 11th studio album</a>, Kravitz chose 12 anthemic rock tracks &mdash; including the funky, drum-heavy single &#8220;Low&#8221; &mdash; that explore everything from the effects of war to the killing of unarmed citizens to finding hope in a broken world.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Alex Suskind</em></p>
Lenny Kravitz, Raise Vibration (Sept. 7)

With his 11th studio album, Kravitz chose 12 anthemic rock tracks — including the funky, drum-heavy single “Low” — that explore everything from the effects of war to the killing of unarmed citizens to finding hope in a broken world. —Alex Suskind

<p>In&nbsp;<em>Young Sick Bacchus by Caravaggio</em>, the artist used his canvas to look inward, crafting a raw moment of self-reflection. On <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Young-Sick-Camellia-Broken-Bones/dp/B07FS8RB1X/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536359064&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=St.+Paul+%26+the+Broken+Bones%2C%C2%A0Young+Sick+Camellia">their third LP</a>, Alabama eight-piece St. Paul &amp; the Broken Bones go big and bombastic while taking a deeper look within. After their first two LPs cemented St. Paul as one of the most thrilling torchbearers of modern big-brass soul, Janeway took a left turn and enlisted hip-hip/R&amp;B producer Jack Splash, emerging with songs like the Bee Gees-esque &#8220;GotItBad&#8221; and the deep bass-like groove of &#8220;Mr. Invisible.&#8221;&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Marissa Moss</em></p>
St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Young Sick Camellia (Sept. 7)

In Young Sick Bacchus by Caravaggio, the artist used his canvas to look inward, crafting a raw moment of self-reflection. On their third LP, Alabama eight-piece St. Paul & the Broken Bones go big and bombastic while taking a deeper look within. After their first two LPs cemented St. Paul as one of the most thrilling torchbearers of modern big-brass soul, Janeway took a left turn and enlisted hip-hip/R&B producer Jack Splash, emerging with songs like the Bee Gees-esque “GotItBad” and the deep bass-like groove of “Mr. Invisible.” —Marissa Moss

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-Hurt-Spiritualized/dp/B07D9L1N83/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536362436&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Spiritualized%2C%C2%A0And+Nothing+Hurt">Jason Pierce&#8217;s latest effort as Spiritualized</a> was just that &mdash; an effort. Pierce (a.k.a. J. Spaceman) spent six years, mostly solo, to craft this cohesive nine-track set, replete with the isms that have made listeners feel like they&#8217;re floating in space since 1990: whirring keyboards, choice electric guitar riffs, looping choral vamps, orchestral thrums, and a mix of the sincere with the tongue-in-cheek.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Katie Hasty</em></p>
Spiritualized, And Nothing Hurt (Sept. 7)

Jason Pierce’s latest effort as Spiritualized was just that — an effort. Pierce (a.k.a. J. Spaceman) spent six years, mostly solo, to craft this cohesive nine-track set, replete with the isms that have made listeners feel like they’re floating in space since 1990: whirring keyboards, choice electric guitar riffs, looping choral vamps, orchestral thrums, and a mix of the sincere with the tongue-in-cheek. —Katie Hasty

<p>Amid a globe-trotting farewell tour, Paul Simon found time to release <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blue-Light-Paul-Simon/dp/B07F7CYT77/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363649&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Paul+Simon%2C%C2%A0In+the+Blue+Light">a new album</a>, which features 10 of his favorite selections from his own catalog &mdash; ranging from 1973 to 2011 &mdash; with fresh perspectives. Fans can expect Simon&#8217;s signature tune-smithing with an eclectic mix of instrumentation and wry lyricism.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Maureen Lee Lenker</em></p>
Paul Simon, In the Blue Light (Sept. 7)

Amid a globe-trotting farewell tour, Paul Simon found time to release a new album, which features 10 of his favorite selections from his own catalog — ranging from 1973 to 2011 — with fresh perspectives. Fans can expect Simon’s signature tune-smithing with an eclectic mix of instrumentation and wry lyricism. —Maureen Lee Lenker

<p>A sense of unguardedness informs the essence of the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cry-Pretty-Carrie-Underwood/dp/B07BZM4K8M/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536353743&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Cry+Pretty">new record</a>, her most emotionally accessible work to date. From &#8220;Cry Pretty&#8221; to the naked vocal on the bluesy, acoustic &#8220;Low&#8221; to the optimism of &#8220;Love Wins&#8221; and &#8220;Kingdom,&#8221; it feels like Underwood is embracing herself in a new way.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Sarah Rodman</em></p>
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty (Sept. 14)

A sense of unguardedness informs the essence of the new record, her most emotionally accessible work to date. From “Cry Pretty” to the naked vocal on the bluesy, acoustic “Low” to the optimism of “Love Wins” and “Kingdom,” it feels like Underwood is embracing herself in a new way. —Sarah Rodman

<p>Willie Nelson&#8217;s friendships have long informed his musical output, but it&#8217;s a relationship with someone a little left of country center (Frank Sinatra) that shapes his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/My-Way-Willie-Nelson/dp/B07FKD3D19/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536353888&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Willie+Nelson%2C%C2%A0My+Way">new tribute LP</a>. He errs on the side of timelessness, adding a bit of Western swing to classics like &#8220;Fly Me to the Moon.&#8221; But prepare to be hit hardest by the album&#8217;s closer, &#8220;My Way,&#8221; where the 85-year-old loads those bittersweet lyrics with a potent, personal urgency.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Marissa R. Moss</em></p>
Willie Nelson, My Way (Sept. 14)

Willie Nelson’s friendships have long informed his musical output, but it’s a relationship with someone a little left of country center (Frank Sinatra) that shapes his new tribute LP. He errs on the side of timelessness, adding a bit of Western swing to classics like “Fly Me to the Moon.” But prepare to be hit hardest by the album’s closer, “My Way,” where the 85-year-old loads those bittersweet lyrics with a potent, personal urgency. —Marissa R. Moss

<p>Dropping 35 years after it was first recorded, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Piano-Microphone-1983-Prince/dp/B07DGKX69R/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363744&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Prince%2C%C2%A0Piano+%26+a+Microphone+1983">nine-track studio session</a> is, as promised, the Purple One at his most intimate: just the man, a piano and a mic, singing a collection of unreleased tracks (&#8220;Cold Coffee &amp; Cocaine&#8221;), early demos (&#8220;Purple Rain&#8221;), and covers (&#8220;Joni Mitchell&#8217;s &#8220;A Case of You&#8221;).&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Alex Suskind</em></p>
Prince, Piano & A Microphone 1983 (Sept. 21)

Dropping 35 years after it was first recorded, this nine-track studio session is, as promised, the Purple One at his most intimate: just the man, a piano and a mic, singing a collection of unreleased tracks (“Cold Coffee & Cocaine”), early demos (“Purple Rain”), and covers (“Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You”). —Alex Suskind

<p>The diva&#8217;s turn as the chic-est grandmother of all time in&nbsp;<em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em> inspired <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Queen-Cher/dp/B07G5KPCJL/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536353802&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Dancing+Queen+cher">this album full of ABBA covers</a> &mdash; otherwise known as exactly the album we didn&#8217;t know we needed. She&#8217;s released the <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/07/25/cher-abba-covers-album-track-list/">track list</a>, which is fully of heavy-hitters like &#8220;SOS,&#8221; &#8220;Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!&#8221; and, of course, &#8220;Dancing Queen.&#8221;&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Seija Rankin</em></p>
Cher, Dancing Queen (Sept. 28)

The diva’s turn as the chic-est grandmother of all time in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again inspired this album full of ABBA covers — otherwise known as exactly the album we didn’t know we needed. She’s released the track list, which is fully of heavy-hitters like “SOS,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and, of course, “Dancing Queen.” —Seija Rankin

<p>The spiky-haired Brit &mdash; that&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Sir</em> Brit to you &mdash; will release this, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blood-Red-Roses-Rod-Stewart/dp/B07FFFXW4T/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363292&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Rod+Stewart%2C%C2%A0Blood+Red+Roses">his 30th studio album</a>, nearly 50 years to the date of the signing of his first solo record contract. After chronicling his decades-spanning career in his autobiography in 2012, Stewart says he felt his creative juices flowing again, and this 13-track collection finds him digging back into his songwriting roots. It will hit on all of the touchstones that have worked so well with his signature rasp, including Motown-inspired stompers, scrappy rockers, romantic balladry, and even his spin on the blues classic &#8220;Rollin&#8217; &amp; Tumblin.&#8221;&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Sarah Rodman</em></p>
Rod Stewart, Blood Red Roses (Sept. 28)

The spiky-haired Brit — that’s Sir Brit to you — will release this, his 30th studio album, nearly 50 years to the date of the signing of his first solo record contract. After chronicling his decades-spanning career in his autobiography in 2012, Stewart says he felt his creative juices flowing again, and this 13-track collection finds him digging back into his songwriting roots. It will hit on all of the touchstones that have worked so well with his signature rasp, including Motown-inspired stompers, scrappy rockers, romantic balladry, and even his spin on the blues classic “Rollin’ & Tumblin.” —Sarah Rodman

<p>About six months after Tom Petty died, members of the rocker&#8217;s inner circle began compiling this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/American-Treasure-Deluxe-Tom-Petty/dp/B07FCVL6XD/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536354043&amp;sr=1-1-fkmr0&amp;keywords=Tom+Petty%2C%C2%A0An+American+Treasure%3A+Deluxe+Edition">box set of unreleased, alternate-version, live, rare, and deep cuts</a>.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Katie Hasty</em></p>
Tom Petty, An American Treasure: Deluxe Edition (Sept. 28)

About six months after Tom Petty died, members of the rocker’s inner circle began compiling this box set of unreleased, alternate-version, live, rare, and deep cuts—Katie Hasty

<p>The 65-year-old guitarist and superproducer, known for working with names including Madonna, David Bowie, and Duran Duran, is out with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/About-Time-Nile-Chic-Rogers/dp/B07DV95WRF/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363837&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Nile+Rogers+%26+Chic%2C%C2%A0It%27s+About+Time">his band&#8217;s first new album</a> in a quarter-century. This time they enlisted the star power of Elton John and Janelle Mon&aacute;e (who teamed up for &#8220;Queen&#8221;) and Lady Gaga (&#8220;I Want Your Love&#8221;).&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Seija Rankin</em></p>
Nile Rogers & Chic, It's About Time (Sept. 28)

The 65-year-old guitarist and superproducer, known for working with names including Madonna, David Bowie, and Duran Duran, is out with his band’s first new album in a quarter-century. This time they enlisted the star power of Elton John and Janelle Monáe (who teamed up for “Queen”) and Lady Gaga (“I Want Your Love”). —Seija Rankin

<p>From complex, ominous videos to recurring colors &mdash; yellow, specifically &mdash; Twenty One Pilots have been building the narrative for their forthcoming <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Trench-twenty-one-pilots/dp/B07G7JL745/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536353940&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Twenty+One+Pilots%2C%C2%A0Trench">fifth LP,&nbsp;<em>Trench</em></a>, with maximum impact in mind. Expect them to continue being masters of vacillating between complex synths and threadbare melodies full of intoxicating space, doubling down on a palpable sense of unease with the world around them.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Marissa R. Moss</em></p>
Twenty One Pilots, Trench (Oct. 5)

From complex, ominous videos to recurring colors — yellow, specifically — Twenty One Pilots have been building the narrative for their forthcoming fifth LP, Trench, with maximum impact in mind. Expect them to continue being masters of vacillating between complex synths and threadbare melodies full of intoxicating space, doubling down on a palpable sense of unease with the world around them. —Marissa R. Moss

<p>The North Carolina native&#8217;s 2015 release&nbsp;<em>Mr. Misunderstood</em> was understandably showered with critical praise and industry accolades, including a CMA award for Album of the Year, and spawned three top 10 hits on the&nbsp;<em>Billboard</em> Hot Country Songs chart. Based on what we&#8217;ve heard of&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Ddigital-music&amp;field-keywords=Eric+Church%2C%C2%A0Desperate+Man">Desperate Man</a>&nbsp;</em>thus far, the odds are good it will follow the same trajectory. Helmed once again by Church&#8217;s longtime producer Jay Joyce, expect the Chief to inject his tunes with disparate sounds.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Sarah Rodman</em></p>
Eric Church, Desperate Man (Oct. 5)

The North Carolina native’s 2015 release Mr. Misunderstood was understandably showered with critical praise and industry accolades, including a CMA award for Album of the Year, and spawned three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Based on what we’ve heard of Desperate Man thus far, the odds are good it will follow the same trajectory. Helmed once again by Church’s longtime producer Jay Joyce, expect the Chief to inject his tunes with disparate sounds. —Sarah Rodman

<p>The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Unheavenly-Creatures-Explicit-Coheed-Cambria/dp/B07DYHZXCN/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536363982&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Coheed+and+Cambria%2C%C2%A0The+Unheavenly+Creatures">latest Coheed LP</a>, the first in a five-part series,&nbsp;<em>Vaxis</em>, details an epic escape from a prison planet, and is as majestic as its narrative suggests: Pummeling intros, arena-rock riffs, and celestial synths make for one of the year&#8217;s most intricate, head-spinning listens.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Dan Hyman</em></p>
Coheed and Cambria, The Unheavenly Creatures (Oct. 5)

The latest Coheed LP, the first in a five-part series, Vaxis, details an epic escape from a prison planet, and is as majestic as its narrative suggests: Pummeling intros, arena-rock riffs, and celestial synths make for one of the year’s most intricate, head-spinning listens. —Dan Hyman

<p>After a six-year hiatus, Chan Marshall is back with her <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wanderer-Cat-Power/dp/B07F9C8YKJ/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536364065&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Cat+Power%2C%C2%A0Wanderer">long-awaited 10th studio album</a>. The record is a homecoming of sorts for hardcore Cat Power fans, with Marshall returning to the vulnerable folk roots that made her a household name on the late &#8217;90s/early &#8217;00s indie-rock circuit. Marshall&#8217;s ultimate goal with&nbsp;<em>Wanderer</em> is encouraging listeners to stay grounded in their everyday lives.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Ilana Kaplan</em></p>
Cat Power, Wanderer (Oct. 5)

After a six-year hiatus, Chan Marshall is back with her long-awaited 10th studio album. The record is a homecoming of sorts for hardcore Cat Power fans, with Marshall returning to the vulnerable folk roots that made her a household name on the late ’90s/early ’00s indie-rock circuit. Marshall’s ultimate goal with Wanderer is encouraging listeners to stay grounded in their everyday lives. —Ilana Kaplan

<p>Tom Morello and his Marshall-stack riffs have recently been pummeling audiences via Prophets of Rage, the rap-rock super-group he formed with his Rage Against the Machine bandmates (sans Zach de la Rocha), Public Enemy&#8217;s Chuck D. Bass and Cypress Hill&#8217;s B-Real. The guitarist&#8217;s not done throwing curveballs, however: On&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Atlas-Underground-Tom-Morello/dp/B07F4SGHXJ/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536356674&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=tom+morello+atlas+underground"><em>The Atlas Underground</em></a>, his latest solo effort, Morello shepherds DJs, rappers, and rockers on a gnarly sonic adventure.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Dan Hyman</em></p>
Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground (Oct. 12)

Tom Morello and his Marshall-stack riffs have recently been pummeling audiences via Prophets of Rage, the rap-rock super-group he formed with his Rage Against the Machine bandmates (sans Zach de la Rocha), Public Enemy’s Chuck D. Bass and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. The guitarist’s not done throwing curveballs, however: On The Atlas Underground, his latest solo effort, Morello shepherds DJs, rappers, and rockers on a gnarly sonic adventure. —Dan Hyman

<p>For <a href="https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Ddigital-music&amp;field-keywords=Elvis+Costello+%26+the+Imposters%2C%C2%A0Look+Now">his first album with the Imposters since 2008</a>, Elvis Costello has lined up some impressive collaborators, including legendary songwriters Burt Bacharach and Carole King. Of course, Costello and his impeccable band of musicians are no slouches themselves. Judging by the high caliber of songs that have preceded the album, fans have plenty to look forward to from the always sharp Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Famer.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Sarah Rodman</em></p>
Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Look Now (Oct. 12)

For his first album with the Imposters since 2008, Elvis Costello has lined up some impressive collaborators, including legendary songwriters Burt Bacharach and Carole King. Of course, Costello and his impeccable band of musicians are no slouches themselves. Judging by the high caliber of songs that have preceded the album, fans have plenty to look forward to from the always sharp Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. —Sarah Rodman

<p>The 1975&#8217;s sophomore album, the critically acclaimed &mdash; and outrageously titled &mdash;&nbsp;<em>I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it</em>, gave the Manchester alt-pop band something they&#8217;d never acheived in America: A No. 1 album. Two years later, the group is set to release its much-anticipated follw-up. The new record will touch on darker themes, as lead singer Matty Healy recently revealed he spent time in rehab in late 2017 for heroin addiction &mdash; a battle that will surface on the yet-to-be-released track &#8220;It&#8217;s Not Living If It&#8217;s Not With You.&#8221; If the first three singles are any indication, though,&nbsp;<em>A Brief Inquiry</em> will also push the band into new sonic territory, as they experiment with everything from trop-house to throbbing, classic guitar-inspired riffs, all while maintaining their signature sound. &mdash;<em>Ilana Kaplan</em></p>
The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (Nov. TBD)

The 1975’s sophomore album, the critically acclaimed — and outrageously titled — I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, gave the Manchester alt-pop band something they’d never acheived in America: A No. 1 album. Two years later, the group is set to release its much-anticipated follw-up. The new record will touch on darker themes, as lead singer Matty Healy recently revealed he spent time in rehab in late 2017 for heroin addiction — a battle that will surface on the yet-to-be-released track “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You.” If the first three singles are any indication, though, A Brief Inquiry will also push the band into new sonic territory, as they experiment with everything from trop-house to throbbing, classic guitar-inspired riffs, all while maintaining their signature sound. —Ilana Kaplan

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kurt-Vile-Bottle-Groove-Colored/dp/B07GT7H3NC/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536364190&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Kurt+Vile%2C%C2%A0Bottle+It+In">Vile&#8217;s new LP</a> is a decidedly unfussy product of several brief studio sessions, with stop-offs in destinations like Bridgeport, Conn., L.A., and Brooklyn. The location and personnel changes were woven in with the rocker&#8217;s outlaw-country influences, plus special guests, including Sonic Youth&#8217;s Kim Gordon.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Katie Hasty</em></p>
Kurt Vile, Bottle It In (TBD)

Vile’s new LP is a decidedly unfussy product of several brief studio sessions, with stop-offs in destinations like Bridgeport, Conn., L.A., and Brooklyn. The location and personnel changes were woven in with the rocker’s outlaw-country influences, plus special guests, including Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. —Katie Hasty

<p>Wielding massive choruses, a cheeky attitude, and brawny power chords, this British quartet is like the dream offspring of Queen, T. Rex, Oasis, and Def Leppard, making fans of artists like the Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters. On their yet-to-be-titled sophomore album, the Struts continue those winning ways &mdash; and go in new directions &mdash; to help keep the torch lit for a classic stadium-rock sound.&nbsp;<em>&mdash;Sarah Rodman</em></p>
The Struts, Album name TBD (TBD)

Wielding massive choruses, a cheeky attitude, and brawny power chords, this British quartet is like the dream offspring of Queen, T. Rex, Oasis, and Def Leppard, making fans of artists like the Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters. On their yet-to-be-titled sophomore album, the Struts continue those winning ways — and go in new directions — to help keep the torch lit for a classic stadium-rock sound. —Sarah Rodman

<p>Ann Wilson,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Immortal-Explicit-Ann-Wilson/dp/B07F4BLRWZ/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365429&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Ann+Wilson%2C+Immortal"><em> Immortal</em></a> (Sept. 14)<br /> Good Charlotte,&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Generation-Rx-Good-Charlotte/dp/B07F9FDSBK/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365447&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Good+Charlotte%2C%C2%A0Generation+RX">Generation RX</a>&nbsp;</em>(Sept. 14)<br /> Christine and the Queens,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chris-Explicit-Christine-Queens/dp/B07F6LWM9Q/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365461&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Christine+and+the+Queens%2C%C2%A0Chris"><em>Chris</em></a> (Sept. 21)<br /> Josh Groban,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bridges-Deluxe-Josh-Groban/dp/B07F1FWY2K/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365476&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Josh+Groban%2C%C2%A0Bridges"><em>Bridges</em></a> (Sept. 21)<br /> Macy Gray,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ruby-MacY-Gray/dp/B07DGQ8VR8/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365488&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Macy+Gray%2C%C2%A0Ruby"><em>Ruby</em></a> (Sept. 21)<br /> Metric,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Art-Doubt-Metric/dp/B07GHBLMHC/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365502&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Metric%2C%C2%A0Art+of+Doubt"><em>Art of Doubt</em></a> (Sept. 21<br /> Logic,&nbsp;<em>Young Sinatra</em> (Sept. 28)<br /> Jon Batiste,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hollywood-Africans-Jon-Batiste/dp/B07FP6KQK2/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365563&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Jon+Batiste%2C%C2%A0Hollywood+Africans"><em>Hollywood Africans</em></a> (Sept. 28)<br /> Brockhampton,&nbsp;<em>Iridescence</em> (Sept. TBD)<br /> F*cked Up,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dose-Your-Dreams-Explicit-Fucked/dp/B07FV425RC/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365791&amp;sr=1-1-fkmr0&amp;keywords=Fcked+Up%2C%C2%A0Dose+Your+Dreams"><em>Dose Your Dreams</em></a> (Oct. 5)<br /> Ghostface Killah,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Tapes-Explicit-Ghostface-Killah/dp/B07GKMPXJW/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365848&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Ghostface+Killah%2C%C2%A0The+Lost+Tapes"><em>The Lost Tapes</em></a> (Oct. 5)<br /> Steve Perry, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Traces-Steve-Perry/dp/B07G3T49RB/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365861&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Steve+Perry%2C+Traces"><em>Traces</em></a> (Oct. 5)<br /> Peter Bjorn and John,&nbsp;<em>Darker Days</em> (Oct. 19)<br /> Empress Of,&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Us-Explicit-Empress/dp/B07GFSBDDP/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365884&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Empress+Of%2C%C2%A0Us">Us</a>&nbsp;</em>(Oct. 19)<br /> Chris Tomlin,&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Holy-Roar-Chris-Tomlin/dp/B07H1414NH/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365898&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Chris+Tomlin%2C%C2%A0Holy+Roar">Holy Roar</a>&nbsp;</em>(Oct. 26)<br /> Andrea Bocelli,&nbsp;<em>Si&nbsp;</em>(Oct. 26)<br /> Boy George &amp; Culture Club,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Life-Explicit-George-Culture-Club/dp/B07GGM32VD/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1536365926&amp;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&amp;keywords=Boy+George+%26+Culture+Club%2C%C2%A0Life"><em>Life</em></a> (Oct. 26)<br /> Roseanne Cash,&nbsp;<em>She Remembers Everything&nbsp;</em>(Oct. 26)</p>
Honorable Mentions

Ann Wilson, Immortal (Sept. 14)
Good Charlotte, Generation RX (Sept. 14)
Christine and the Queens, Chris (Sept. 21)
Josh Groban, Bridges (Sept. 21)
Macy Gray, Ruby (Sept. 21)
Metric, Art of Doubt (Sept. 21
Logic, Young Sinatra (Sept. 28)
Jon Batiste, Hollywood Africans (Sept. 28)
Brockhampton, Iridescence (Sept. TBD)
F*cked Up, Dose Your Dreams (Oct. 5)
Ghostface Killah, The Lost Tapes (Oct. 5)
Steve Perry, Traces (Oct. 5)
Peter Bjorn and John, Darker Days (Oct. 19)
Empress Of, Us (Oct. 19)
Chris Tomlin, Holy Roar (Oct. 26)
Andrea Bocelli, Si (Oct. 26)
Boy George & Culture Club, Life (Oct. 26)
Roseanne Cash, She Remembers Everything (Oct. 26)

