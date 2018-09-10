The 39 albums we're most excited about this fall

The 1975’s sophomore album, the critically acclaimed — and outrageously titled — I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, gave the Manchester alt-pop band something they’d never acheived in America: A No. 1 album. Two years later, the group is set to release its much-anticipated follw-up. The new record will touch on darker themes, as lead singer Matty Healy recently revealed he spent time in rehab in late 2017 for heroin addiction — a battle that will surface on the yet-to-be-released track “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You.” If the first three singles are any indication, though, A Brief Inquiry will also push the band into new sonic territory, as they experiment with everything from trop-house to throbbing, classic guitar-inspired riffs, all while maintaining their signature sound. —Ilana Kaplan