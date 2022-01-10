Man makes a fake bomb threat to jump the line at a free Doja Cat concert

2022's already off to a great start in Indianapolis where an overzealous fan went above and beyond to get into a free Doja Cat concert.

The "Get Into It" singer was scheduled to perform at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series at Monument Circle on Saturday when around 5 p.m. a man "made a threat that he had a bomb or an explosive device," according to the Indianapolis Star.

Doja Cat performs during the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series at Monument Circle on January 7, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Doja Cat performs on Jan. 7 in Indianapolis | Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department then cleared the gathered crowd for 20 minutes while they investigated the man's claims.

"A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack," Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Star. "Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean."

The suspect's identity has not been released and they have remained in custody as the police continued to investigate, though IMPD officer William Young stressed that there was no bomb or any threat to the community. The IMPD also issued a statement on Twitter following the incident.

Though entry to the show was delayed by about 20 minutes, the show then went on as planned. The investigation is ongoing.

EW has reached out to Doja Cat's team and has not received a response at the time of publication.