Watch the exclusive music video for Coheed and Cambria's 'Jessie's Girl 2' featuring Rick Springfield himself.

You know, I wish that I had Jessie's Girl...

Rick Springfield is finally getting his wish. But it's a far cry from the dream girl he expected. In a strange and unusual move, Coheed and Cambria have written a sequel to Rick Springfield's 1981 Billboard-topping, Grammy-winning smash "Jessie's Girl," aptly titled "Jessie's Girl 2," which imagines what would happen if Springfield actually got the girl...and she turned out to be a psychopath.

In the exclusive video above, Coheed and Cambria are joined by none other than Springfield himself as they imagine a murderous future for Jessie's Girl, who seemingly can't catch a break moving from a nameless dream girl to a nameless killer. Though to be fair, it's unclear if the song's claims that she's a "monster" are quite so literal, since her worst deeds (which include setting fire to a pool table and stealing some keys) are committed by an animated version of her in Springfield's imagination.

Coheed and Cambria first had the idea for "Jessie's Girl 2" back in 2019 while riffing on the iconic hook from Springfield's song during studio sessions. "Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song? I don’t think so." Coheed and Cambria vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez said in a statement. "As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea." The result is what Sanchez described as "a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer."

The new song even pays tribute to the general era of this type of 1980s songwriting with a small reference to another classic from the era, Tommy Tutone's 1981 hit "867-5309/Jenny." Because why not make it a 1980s power pop extravaganza?!

Coheed and Cambria even tinkered with the idea of an entire album called "Sequels" of similar material, so the additional Easter egg makes sense. It was the COVID-19 pandemic that got the band to really dig into the idea of fleshing out a sequel concept to "Jessie's Girl," and after first pitching the idea to Springfield over Instagram Live, the two reunited to pick up where the rocker left off 40 years ago.

Springfield appears in the video and even guests on the track, as "Jessie's Girl 2" flips the romantic expectations of the original song on their head.

"Jessie's Girl 2" is available for pre-order on a 7" vinyl release which will debut on Sept. 4. The vinyl will also include a Side B director's cut version of the song, and the website also offers "Jessie's Girl 2" merch.

Check out the lyrics for the sinister sequel below and watch the video above for more.

"Jessie's Girl 2" by Coheed and Cambria feat. Rick Springfield

So a miracle happened

And I got my wish

(You see) Jessie saw it fitting

(Strange to me then, makes sense to me now) I go and take what’s his

Oh, He did me dirty...

Cause things got funny as time exposed (That didn’t, that didn’t, nothing can stop her) The flip side of Jessie’s Girl

That know one knows

She’s out of, she’s out of

She’s out of her mind

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

Sure, I probably deserved it

(Damn right yes you did)

(Damn right yes you did, boy)

What kind of friend was I?

The hunter became the hunted

(Strange to me then, makes sense to me now) When I creeped into her life

Oooh, so I changed my number

To 867-5305

(That didn’t, that didn’t, that didn’t stop her) She wouldn’t let me leave the house alive She’s out of, she’s out of, she’s out of her mind

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

It’s sure seemed strange He put up no fight

When she broke his heart That fateful night

Jessie played sincere

He sure seemed cool

What I hadn’t known was I was his fool We’re married now

House, Job, Three Kids

Dreaming of what life could have been Stranded on the if’s and maybe’s

Had I left that monster in the 80’s

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better

I don’t love you no more Jessie’s Girl, lose, Jessie’s Girl And things will get better