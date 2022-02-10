Eve welcomes first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Take a deep breath and say hello to Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

Eve welcomed her first child, a boy with the aforementioned impressive name, on Feb. 1 with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress (full name: Eve Jihan Cooper) announced the news Thursday on Instagram with a photo of Wilde in a bassinet, writing, "Words can't describe this feeling."

The baby boy is Eve's first child. She is also stepmother to Cooper's four teenage children from his previous marriage. The rapper and the British entrepreneur married in 2014 after four years of dating.

In December 2020, the Queens star admitted to PEOPLE that she had some reservations about entering a relationship with Cooper and his children, but said she now has a good rapport with her "insta-kids."

Eve and Maximillion Cooper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life," Eve said. "They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.'"

"I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie," she added. "It did take two or three years to adjust… But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids. I call them my bonus children!"

