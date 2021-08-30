Evan Rachel Wood flips Marilyn Manson the bird during live performance after Kanye West event

Evan Rachel Wood has a nonverbal message for her ex.

"I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time," Wood, 33, said on stage at L.A.'s Bourbon Room on Saturday night. Then she launched into a cover of the New Radicals' "You Get What You Give" and held up her middle finger as she sang Marilyn Manson's name.

She posted the video to Instagram, writing, "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."

Wood, a three-time Golden Globe nominee and one-half of the musical duo Evan+Zane, has accused Manson of sexual assault and other abuse. Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Her performance took place after Kanye West sparked controversy on Thursday by inviting Manson to appear onstage with him at a Chicago listening event in support of his new album Donda, which dropped on Sunday. Manson is listed as a co-writer on two of the tracks on Donda.

Wood used her Instagram Story to share an article about Manson's appearance with the words "Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe" written across the text.

Wood went public with her accusations in February.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram at the time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

Prior to her February statement, Wood had alluded to abuse at the hands of a "significant other" in 2016 and testified to a House Judiciary Committee in 2018 on behalf of the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act.

At least fourteen other women have leveled similar accusations at Manson, 52, who has denied the allegations.